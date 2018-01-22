

The Canadian Press





NEW GLASGOW, N.S. -- Police appealed for the public's help Monday in finding a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman in a New Glasgow, N.S., parking lot.

The woman was in her Dodge Durango outside a Giant Tiger store at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday when a man assaulted her and then abducted her in a vehicle with New Brunswick plates, New Glasgow Regional Police said.

Const. Ken Macdonald said the woman did not know the man, described as white, clean shaven, in his mid-30s to mid-40s and wearing a baseball cap.

"It is a small community and something of this magnitude is very concerning for the general public, but the investigation is proceeding and hopefully we'll get some answers very quickly," he said.

"We're hoping that someone out there has some information that can assist us. That is very crucial to the investigation."

Police say the man drove to another location in the Blue Mountain neighbourhood in Pictou County and then fled in a four-door sedan that was parked there. Macdonald said the RCMP is also investigating an assault at the second location, which is in the national force's jurisdiction, linked to the incident.

He wasn't able to say whether there was surveillance video that may have captured the alleged attack.

The woman was taken to the Aberdeen hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, but Macdonald did not have any information on her condition or the nature of her injuries.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the woman was thought to be in good condition and was in her vehicle when the alleged assault occurred.

Police were asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.