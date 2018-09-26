Police search for escaped Regina Correctional Centre inmate
Fencing lines part the Regina Correctional Centre on Monday Aug. 25, 2008. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Troy Fleece)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 9:47PM EDT
REGINA -- Police are searching for an escaped Regina Correctional Centre inmate.
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice says Rodger King, who is 46, ran off Wednesday afternoon.
He escaped while on medical escort to the Regina General Hospital.
The government says King faces serious charges including firearms and drug offences.
There was no information released on how King managed to get away.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Complainant takes the stand at British sailor's sexual assault trial
- Stranded travellers left frustrated in St. John's after emergency landing
- What you need to know about healing lodges
- Police search for escaped Regina Correctional Centre inmate
- B.C. mayoral candidate explains why he asked homeless man to chug beer for food