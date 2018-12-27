Police say three pulled from vehicle in B.C., may be victims of carbon monoxide
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 10:32AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 11:45AM EST
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -- A woman and two children have been rushed to hospital in Greater Vancouver following a suspected case of carbon-monoxide poisoning.
The Abbotsford Police Department says the three were found in a vehicle in a rural area of Abbotsford on Boxing Day evening after what is described as a single-vehicle collision.
Police say in a social-media post that all three were unconscious.
The post says their condition might have been caused by the odourless, colourless gas.
Investigators have not named the victims or said how they may be related.
Officers remain at the scene and say the cause of the collision remains under investigation.
AbbyPD is on-scene at a single veh collision where a woman & 2 children were locate- unresponsive & possibly suffering from CO poisoning. All 3 were transported to hosipital for medical treatment. AbbyPD continues to investigate the cause of this collision. pic.twitter.com/vfyuVH8YgB— Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) December 27, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Hydro to be restored to Vancouver Island customers by Thursday night: B.C. Hydro
- N.S. population surge 'exceptionally good news' after decades of doldrums
- Canadian's appeal in drug case to be heard in Chinese court on Saturday
- Police say three pulled from vehicle in B.C., may be victims of carbon monoxide
- One death, multiple injuries, when ambulance and SUV collide on Manitoba highway