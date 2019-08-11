Police say three injured after helicopter crash near Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
OPP are looking for alleged thief chased from home by an elderly woman in Simcoe. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 11, 2019 1:52PM EDT
KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. - Provincial police say three pePolice say three injured after helicopter crash near Kawartha Lakes@
ople were injured after a helicopter crashed near Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
OPP say they were called to the crash around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
They say three people were rushed to hospital.
Police say one person is in serious condition and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating homicide in High Level, Alta.
- For some N.S. woodlot owners, end of controversial pulp mill not seen as disaster
- Police say three injured after helicopter crash near Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
- Toronto shooting survivor says details helped her as RCMP mum on B.C. cases
- OPP investigating after police vehicle hits 10-year-old boy on bicycle