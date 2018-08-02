Police say threat sparks standoff at restaurant in Kamloops, B.C.
A Denny's restaurant on Columbia Street in Kamloops is shown in this image from Google Street View.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 12:06PM EDT
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - RCMP say a man has barricaded himself inside a restaurant in Kamloops, B.C.
Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the man was a customer in a Denny's restaurant early today but allegedly made a threat after receiving his bill.
She says staff and other customers left the restaurant but the man remained and police were called.
The man closed the blinds of the restaurant when officers arrived.
Shelkie says in a news release he briefly left the building, carrying a knife, but re-entered the restaurant when he was confronted by police.
Natural gas to the restaurant has been shut off as a precaution, surrounding streets have been closed and nearby residents have been told to either stay in their homes or leave the area until the situation is resolved.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Police say threat sparks standoff at restaurant in Kamloops, B.C.
- Four deaths confirmed in early morning Labrador highway accident
- Intruder sought in reported sex assault of child in Toronto home
- Man thought to be in dumpster dies after ending up in Victoria garbage truck
- Can Canadian border agents search your phone or laptop? A new guide explains