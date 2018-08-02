

The Canadian Press





KAMLOOPS, B.C. - RCMP say a man has barricaded himself inside a restaurant in Kamloops, B.C.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the man was a customer in a Denny's restaurant early today but allegedly made a threat after receiving his bill.

She says staff and other customers left the restaurant but the man remained and police were called.

The man closed the blinds of the restaurant when officers arrived.

Shelkie says in a news release he briefly left the building, carrying a knife, but re-entered the restaurant when he was confronted by police.

Natural gas to the restaurant has been shut off as a precaution, surrounding streets have been closed and nearby residents have been told to either stay in their homes or leave the area until the situation is resolved.