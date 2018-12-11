Police say they've busted gun-manufacturing ring in the Toronto area
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 12:55PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 11, 2018 1:12PM EST
VAUGHAN, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say they have busted an organized crime group that was manufacturing illegal handguns in the province.
Police say they believe more than 120 handguns are linked to criminals involved in human and drug trafficking in the Toronto area.
The investigation, dubbed Project Renner, was launched in April and led to 39 co-ordinated raids last week involving more than 400 officers from multiple police forces.
Police say they've seized 14 handguns, six long guns including a machine-gun and an assault rifle, grenades, silencers, a stun gun and body armour.
They say officers also seized 1.2 kilograms of cocaine, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 13 grams of heroin, 66 fentanyl tablets and $85,000 in cash.
Police say 23 people have been charged in connection with the gun manufacturing and distribution racket, including two alleged ringleaders.
