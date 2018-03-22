

CTVNews.ca Staff





Montreal police say they believe a 10-year-old boy who has been missing for 10 days drowned in a river.

After reviewing all the information available to police, they have every reason to believe Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou drowned in the Riviere des Prairies, Insp. Ian Lafreniere said Thursday.

"We don't know that for a fact but we have all the reasons to believe this," Lafreniere told CTV Montreal, adding that they haven't come across any evidence that Ariel left the park.

However, Lafreniere stressed that the police force is not ending their search.

"We're not trying to recover a body, it's more than that. It's a full investigation," he said.

Frederic Kouakou, Ariel’s father, has repeatedly rejected the notion that his son may have fallen in the river. He believes his son was abducted.

"Since the very beginning we've thought it was a kidnapping because we're convinced our son would never go near the water," Kouakou told reporters when his son was first reported missing.

Lafreniere says the police force has no suggestion that Ariel was kidnapped, but he understands why the family is clinging to hope that he's alive.

"As a father myself, it's hard to believe Ariel just disappeared like that," he said.

He also acknowledged that police had erred when initially reporting the timeline of the disappearance, after saying Ariel had last been seen around 2:30 p.m. on March 12. Instead, Ariel had actually last been seen by a witness in the park at about 11:25 a.m.

"This is really our fault, I'm talking about the communication side," he said.

The search for Ariel had sparked immense support from the local community, with rewards up to $100,000 offered for his return, as well as more than 500 volunteers taking part in searches and door-to-door questioning.

Police say they are still urging the public to call 911 if they have any tips about Ariel and his disappearance.

