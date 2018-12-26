

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in North Vancouver that left a 25-year-old man dead on Christmas Day.

RCMP were called to an address on Seylynn Crescent following reports of gunshots at around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they found Rock Habib-Joumaa of North Vancouver with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the victim is known to the police but does not have a criminal record, and they believe the shooting was targeted.

Detectives from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are looking for two people who were in the area at the time and may be connected to the shooting.

Police say they continue to gather forensic evidence, while canvassing for additional witnesses and video surveillance.