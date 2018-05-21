Police say several horses are dead following a barn fire in Toronto
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 10:18AM EDT
TORONTO -- Police say several horses are dead after two barns caught ablaze in north-end Toronto early Monday morning.
Firefighters say they arrived at Sunnybrook Stables at about 3 a.m. and found one barn fully engulfed in flames, and another starting to burn.
Neither police nor Toronto Fire Services could confirm the number of horses injured or killed, but said 13 of the animals survived.
Police say some of the surviving horses were taken to the stables at Exhibition Place.
Sunnybrook Stables offers private and group horse-riding lessons, as well as summer camps.
Fire services says they're investigating the cause of the fire.
