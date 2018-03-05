Police say remains found in northern Ont. are those of missing father
Eugene Kim, 38, was last seen by his family on Monday, Oct. 2 in Markham, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 6:01PM EST
LAURIER TOWNSHIP, Ont. - Police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a missing man whose remains were found in a vehicle in northern Ontario last week.
Officers say Eugene Kim of Markham was reported missing in October 2017.
Police said last week they found human remains inside a vehicle registered to Kim in Laurier Township, about 55 kilometres south of North Bay.
Police said at the time they were not certain whether the remains were Kim's.
Officers say a post mortem has now confirmed that it was 38-year-old Kim's body in the vehicle.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. couple fears losing home if Apple doesn't cover fire damage blamed on iPhone
- Vandals who smashed Hamilton shop windows planned ahead, police say
- Thunder Bay police probe into Indigenous man's death tainted by racism: review
- Police say remains found in northern Ont. are those of missing father
- Edmonton mayor tells UN conference cities can fight climate change alone