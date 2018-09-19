Police say preteen was driving in hit-and-run caught on camera
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, September 19, 2018 8:39AM EDT
Police in a southern Ontario city are looking for a very young driver who allegedly caused a hit-and-run collision.
Police in Guelph, Ont., say a child believed to be between the ages of eight and 10 was behind the wheel of a car that hit a parked car in a parking lot Tuesday evening.
According to police, there was a man in the front passenger seat and a woman videotaping the events from the back seat.
One of the adults took control of the steering wheel after the crash and the vehicle left the scene without waiting for police or reporting the collision.
No arrests have been made.
