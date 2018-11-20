Police say one person injured after shots fired inside Ontario hospital
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 2:13AM EST
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police in eastern Ontario say a federal inmate is accused of firing a gun inside a hospital, leaving one person injured.
Authorities say the inmate disarmed a correctional officer inside Kingston General Hospital at about 6 p.m. on Monday.
Kingston police allege the inmate fired the gun twice, hitting one person who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say other correctional officers, with the help of hospital security, restrained the inmate and police were called.
They say the inmate has been moved to Kingston police headquarters and there is no further threat to the public.
Authorities say the hospital has resumed normal operations.
