Police say one dead, one injured in shooting north of Montreal
A car driven by two men who were shot is covered in a tarp to be towed to an SQ crime lab for investigation on Feb. 1, 2018. (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 8:55AM EST
MIRABEL, Que. -- Quebec provincial police say one man is dead and another was injured after they were shot inside a car.
Police say they were alerted just before 11 p.m. Wednesday by police in Mirabel, about 65 kilometres north of Montreal.
They say the two men had called the local police to help them after taking refuge in the parking lot of a gas station near Highway 15.
A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead while another man in his 40s was transported to hospital.
No arrests have so far been reported.
Provincial police have put a security perimeter in place and set up a mobile command post today in the St. Janvier district, where the two men were found.
Le Service des enquêtes sur les crimes contre la personne de la SQ s'est déplacé cette nuit à Mirabel où deux hommes ont été atteints par balle hier soir près d'une station-service de la rue Charles. L'une des deux victimes est décédée. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TMaAAKMIq2— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) February 1, 2018
Enquête à Mirabel: l'enquête est réalisée en collaboration avec le service de police de Mirabel. Toute information sur cet événement peut être transmise à notre Centrale d'information criminelle au 1-800-659-4264. (2/2)— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) February 1, 2018
Police say one dead, one injured in shooting north of Montreal
