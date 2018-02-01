

The Canadian Press





MIRABEL, Que. -- Quebec provincial police say one man is dead and another was injured after they were shot inside a car.

Police say they were alerted just before 11 p.m. Wednesday by police in Mirabel, about 65 kilometres north of Montreal.

They say the two men had called the local police to help them after taking refuge in the parking lot of a gas station near Highway 15.

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead while another man in his 40s was transported to hospital.

No arrests have so far been reported.

Provincial police have put a security perimeter in place and set up a mobile command post today in the St. Janvier district, where the two men were found.

