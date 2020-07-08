ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland police say they are questioning a number of a suspects in the killing of a 47-year-old man who was found dead on a residential street in St. John's last weekend.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers found the body of Paradise, N.L. resident James Cody on Craigmillar Ave. shortly after gunshots were reported Sunday around 4 a.m.

Supt. Tom Warren of the criminal investigation division confirmed today Cody's killing was a homicide by gunshot wounds.

He said while no arrests have been made, investigators do not perceive a public safety risk because the suspects and victim are believed to have known each other.

Warren would not say how many people are being questioning by police in the killing.

Cody was arrested in 2010 for possession of drugs and a prohibited weapon but charges were dropped because he had waited five years for a trial, a decision upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada in 2017.