Police say man left photocopy of his face after alleged break-in
Police in Toronto say a man left a photocopy of his face, seen here, after an alleged break-and-enter. (Source: Twitter, Toronto Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 7:37PM EDT
Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a commercial property and left a photocopy of his face behind.
Police say they were called to the property on Friday for a break and enter in the city's north end.
They say a man illegally entered the commercial property and ate some food, leaving the remains behind.
It is believed the man also took a photocopy of his face and left it inside the property before leaving.
Investigators say they have released the photocopy.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Firefighter injured in London, Ont., house explosion released from hospital
- Imaging reveals hundreds of sinkholes near Nova Scotia town
- Police say man left photocopy of his face after alleged break-in
- Man who poses public safety concern missing from Toronto mental health hospital
- A century of Coca-Cola memorabilia up for auction in Calgary