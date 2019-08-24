

The Canadian Press





Toronto police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a commercial property and left a photocopy of his face behind.

Police say they were called to the property on Friday for a break and enter in the city's north end.

They say a man illegally entered the commercial property and ate some food, leaving the remains behind.

It is believed the man also took a photocopy of his face and left it inside the property before leaving.

Investigators say they have released the photocopy.