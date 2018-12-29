Police say man has died after snowmobile crash in eastern Ontario
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 12:25PM EST
PERTH, Ont. - Provincial police say a man is dead after a snowmobile collision in the township of Tay Valley, Ont.
Police say they were called to the crash 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.
They say officers located a 36-year-old man near Little Silver Lake and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the man was with a friend who was riding a separate snowmobile, but he was not involved in the crash.
Police say they continue to investigate the cause of the collision.
