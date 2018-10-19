

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Police say a man who was shot to death Thursday evening in Abbotsford, B.C., is linked to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland and was targeted for murder.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the victim has been identified, but his name will not be released until further investigation is complete.

Jang says it was a "brazen shooting in a public area" and it was fortunate that no one else was harmed.

He says investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has any information about a grey Infiniti sedan that was in the area of the shooting.

Police are also looking to speak with drivers with dash cam videos who passed through the area at that time.

On Thursday evening Abbotsford police responded to a man with gunshot wounds who succumbed to his injuries.