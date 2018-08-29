

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police say a second teen stabbed in an incident near a Toronto mall has died of his wounds.

Police say officers responding to a call about a stabbing on Aug. 18 near Sherway Gardens found two boys and a man who had been injured and all were taken to hospital.

They say one of the boys -- identified as 15-year-old Jack Meldrum of Mississauga, Ont. -- died after being taken to hospital.

Investigators say the man -- identified as 19-year-old Kristopher Quiroz-Brown of Toronto -- died in hospital on Wednesday.

They say a 15-year-old boy was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with second-degree murder in Meldrum's death.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the incident to contact them.