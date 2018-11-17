Police say 96-year-old woman found after car stolen with her still inside
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say a 96-year-old woman has been found safe after a car was stolen with her inside in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel regional police say the driver stepped out of the blue Toyota Sienna van that was parked in a plaza on Saturday afternoon.
Police say the driver then observed someone getting into the vehicle and driving off with the woman still inside.
They say the woman was found about an hour later in Oakville, Ont., where the vehicle was abandoned.
Investigators are still searching for the suspect, described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, with short, brown hair.
