Police say 60 homes evacuated after lightning strikes gas line near London, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 10:17AM EDT
TILLSONBURG, Ont. - Provincial police say 60 homes have been evacuated after lightning struck a gas line east of London, Ont.
OPP say the gas line was severed around 3 a.m. Sunday in Tillsonburg, Ont.
The say a large quantity of natural gas was released into several homes and the underground sewer.
Police say the homes were evacuated for safety concerns related to the high concentration of gas.
They say the residents are staying at a nearby community centre until the gas line is repaired.
