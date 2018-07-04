Police resume search at property linked to Bruce McArthur investigation
Bruce McArthur is shown in this undated photo.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 8:47AM EDT
Toronto police are continuing to search a property where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is said to have done landscape work.
McArthur is facing eight counts of first degree murder in connection with the deaths of men with ties to the Toronto’s LGBTQ neighbourhood.
His work as a self-employed landscaper has led police to search dozens of properties related to his landscaping business.
The property at the centre of this investigation, located on Mallory Crescent, has previously been searched.
Planters from the property have been seized and areas of the backyard excavated. Investigators allege to have found the remains of seven men inside seized planters.
Police said they will update the public once the search is complete.
