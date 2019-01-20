Police respond to 350 snow-related crashes in Toronto area
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 2:58PM EST
TORONTO -- Provincial police say the winter weather is factoring into a steady increase of crashes in Greater Toronto Area this weekend.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says officers responded to over 350 crashes in the GTA within 24 hours starting on Saturday afternoon.
Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold weather alert and the southern half of the province received a fresh blanket of snow on Saturday night.
Schmidt has been posting the increasing number of collisions on GTA roads on Twitter.
One of the crashes saw a vehicle lose control in the snow, hitting a transport truck that then rolled into a ditch.
Schmidt says no one was injured in the crash, but other drivers might not be as lucky if they're not careful.
He's asking drivers to stay home if they can, but if not, he says to slow down and drive with extra care as some roads might still be covered with snow and slush.
The #OPP responded to over 350 crashes in the #GTA over the past 24 hours.— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) January 20, 2019
Dozens more were sent to collison reporting centers.
Many sections of highways and ramps still have snow and slush making driving tricky❄️��❄️#DriveSafe#SeeSnowGoSlow pic.twitter.com/nGPuHsplFH
