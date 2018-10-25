Police reopen investigation into 1972 death of Ontario Indigenous teen
Police in Ontario say they've reopened an investigation into the 1972 death of an Indigenous teen.
They say Audrey Anderson, 19, was found lying by the side of a road near Sioux Lookout, Ont., after being seen leaving a local restaurant with two men.
Det. Insp. Gilles Depratto with the Ontario Provincial Police says the death was originally classified as accidental and chalked up to a vehicle collision, adding a charge of failing to remain at the scene of an accident was laid but later dismissed against one person.
Depratto says Anderson's relatives recently raised her case through the Family Information Liaison Unit, a federally funded office with locations across the country that help Indigenous families find information about missing or murdered women.
He says a fresh look at the investigation has revealed some inconsistencies, and the province's chief coroner has officially reclassified Anderson's death as undetermined.
Depratto says he hopes people may now be willing to come forward with new information about Anderson's death.
