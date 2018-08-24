

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Police have released new surveillance video of a suspect’s vehicle fleeing the scene after a woman was allegedly abducted at gunpoint in a residential neighbourhood north of Toronto.

The footage shows a dark, newer model SUV speeding down a street in the area of High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive in Richmond Hill, Ont. in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The video was taken moments after a man, who appeared to be holding a gun, dragged an unidentified woman by her hair from the front porch of a stranger’s home into the SUV just before 3 a.m.

On Thursday, York Regional Police shared a different surveillance video from the home that was triggered when the woman rang the doorbell. That footage showed the woman nervously looking behind her as she waits in front of the door. Seconds later, a man can be seen exiting the SUV and approaching her in front of the door. He starts yelling profanities and threatening her before he grabs hold of her hair and drags her towards the waiting SUV on the street.

At one point, the man can be heard telling the woman he’s going to kill her while she repeatedly pleads with him to “stop.” The scared woman also says that she thinks she’s going to die during the altercation.

Homeowner John Vuong told CTV Toronto that he was asleep when the woman rang his doorbell and discovered the disturbing content on his surveillance video when he woke up later that day.

“I kept playing it over and over and over again because I couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said on Friday. “It’s unbelievable that it happened in my neighbourhood.”

Vuong said he doesn’t know the woman or the man in the video.

“I really hope for the safety of the lady because that was very life threatening,” he said.

Police said they’re looking into recent missing persons reports, but they don’t have any leads yet.

“We don’t know who the victim is. We don’t know who the suspect is. We’re very concerned for the safety of this victim,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden said. “As you can hear in the video, she’s fearful for her life and the male threatens to kill her.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or victim’s identities is asked to contact police. They also said they’re interested in speaking with anyone who may have surveillance video or dash camera footage from the area during the time of the incident.

With files from CTV Toronto