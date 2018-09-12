

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have released the first images of the man wanted in an investigation into the sexual assault of an unconscious woman in Toronto.

The man, pictured in three security camera images released Wednesday, is described as 60 with pale white skin, approximately 6’2” in height with a large build and short white hair.

In a previous news release, the Toronto Police Service said that on Saturday Sept. 1 around 5:30 p.m., a man approached a 40-year-old woman who was lying unconscious on the ground outside Kennedy subway station in Scarborough, Ont., and sexually assaulted her in front of various passersby.

One witness told police that they attempted to stop the assault by yelling at the man who “casually walked away.”

Details of the assault have not been released, but the police news release stated that sexual assault includes but is not limited to “kissing, grabbing, oral sex and penetration.”