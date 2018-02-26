

The Canadian Press





Police have named the four people found dead in an apparent triple murder-suicide in central Ontario.

Officers say Raija Turanen, 88, Ulla Theoret, 55, and Paul Theoret, 28 -- three generations of the same family -- were killed in their home in Ryerson Township, Ont., last week.

Police say Mark Jones, 58, was also found dead at the scene.

Investigators say they're awaiting autopsy results to determine causes of death.

Police have said they believe the three family members were murdered by a man who then took his own life.

Lead investigator Det.-Insp. Martin Graham has said that man was "known to the family" and lived in the same community of just under 650 people.

Police are currently combing through two scenes -- the home where all four bodies were found by a friend, and a second home on the same street -- looking for anything that could help them figure out how and why the killings happened.

"Obviously the only people who know exactly what happened and why it happened are unable to speak," Graham said.

Police are working to piece together the incident based on physical evidence, Graham said. They're searching the two properties for fingerprints, photos and anything else that might help explain what happened, he said.

Officers have found at least two guns, a handgun and a long gun in the home where the bodies were found, Graham said, but he wouldn't comment on whether there was evidence that anyone had been shot, or if there was ammunition or bullet casings nearby.

Graham said police are hopeful that people who knew the deceased will be able to shed light on the case.