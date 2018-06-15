

CTVNews.ca





Police are making a plea for anyone with information to come forward after a brazen shooting in the east end of Toronto Thursday afternoon.

Two young girls playing in a small playground in a housing complex were shot. They were among 11 kids playing in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue area of Scarborough on a bright, sunny day.

Police released images of a “vehicle of interest” in their attempted murder investigation Friday morning. The images are taken from surveillance video. They say a male opened fire on another male in the park.

Two girls, 5 and 9, have undergone surgery for their injuries but they are not considered life-threatening. Paramedics at the scene told CTV News that the children are sisters.

The vehicle of interest is described as a black, four-door Nissan Versa sedan from model years 2007 to 2011. Two men were seen in the car.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4200 or online at its Facebook tip page, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or by texting TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).