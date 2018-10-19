Police recover bodies of three men whose boat capsized in northwestern Ontario
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 3:24PM EDT
Provincial police say they have recovered the bodies of three men who went missing on Lake of the Woods in northwestern Ontario earlier this week.
Police say the three were in a boat that capsized near Manitou Island on Monday evening.
They say two of the bodies were found on Tuesday and the third on Thursday.
The men have been identified as 50-year-old John Copenace, 19-year-old Bluebird Major and 42-year-old Marshall Morrison, all of Big Grassy First Nation.
Police have released no other details about the men.
Ontario Provincial Police are urging people to wear life jackets when on a boat, noting it is legally required for one to be available for each person on board.
