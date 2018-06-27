Police raiding major Ontario mall in counterfeit-goods investigation
York Regional Police officers conduct a series of raids at stores inside Markham's Pacific Mall on June 27, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:45PM EDT
MARKHAM, Ont. -- Police are raiding a prominent mall in Markham, Ont., in an investigation into counterfeit goods.
York Regional Police tweet they are searching multiple stores in Pacific Mall.
Police say they have seven search warrants.
No arrests have been made.
A U.S. government report in January said the mall was one of the world's top retail sources of imitation goods.
In response, mall management wrote store owners to warn them to stop the sale of counterfeit products.
Investigators are currently executing search warrants at various retailers located in Pacific Mall in Markham as part of an investigation into counterfeit goods. pic.twitter.com/DC1bnwsykU— York Regional Police (@YRP) June 27, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Foreign buyers perceived to influence real estate prices, despite data: CMHC
- Alberta jury acquits army captain of sexual assault, other charges
- Police raiding major Ontario mall in counterfeit-goods investigation
- Drunk driver acquitted for alleged Charter breach convicted on appeal
- Helicopters rescue 160 people off mountain in Jasper after storm stalls tramway