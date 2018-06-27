

The Canadian Press





MARKHAM, Ont. -- Police are raiding a prominent mall in Markham, Ont., in an investigation into counterfeit goods.

York Regional Police tweet they are searching multiple stores in Pacific Mall.

Police say they have seven search warrants.

No arrests have been made.

A U.S. government report in January said the mall was one of the world's top retail sources of imitation goods.

In response, mall management wrote store owners to warn them to stop the sale of counterfeit products.