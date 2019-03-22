Police have busted an Ontario “super lab” and seized $5 million worth of drugs in the biggest meth haul the force has ever seen.

York regional police’s organized crime bureau executed six search warrants across the region after receiving a tip about suspicious material dumped at two sites in East Gwillimbury, Ont.

“We would categorize both of these production locations as a super lab,” Det. Sgt. Doug Bedford said.

“They were able to produce multi-kilo level of synthetic drugs, way beyond the type of lab for personal use, this is a drug factory.”

The force said eight people have been charged in relation to the ongoing investigation and a warrant has been issued for an outstanding suspect. That suspect is believed to be in Vietnam.

Twelve vehicles as well as Canadian and U.S. cash were also seized in the raids.

“York regional police continues to investigate clandestine drug laboratories and combat the organized crime groups that run them,” YRP wrote in a press release.

“The dangers posed by chemicals used in the production of synthetic drugs include fire, explosion, pollution, short and long term health effects, contamination of homes, as well as the hazardous exposure to children, neighbours, law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel.”

York regional police said someone spotted more than 100 garbage bags and plastic canisters dumped on a driveway in East Gwillimbury, Ont., in November.

A similar dump site in the town was reported to police on Dec. 2.

They said officers discovered that the contents of the bags were byproducts of synthetic drug manufacturing.

The investigation led officers to a gang and the location of the two suspected meth labs.

Officers began to execute search warrants across the Greater Toronto Area on March 14.

York regional police is asking anyone who finds dumped garbage that smells of chemicals or appears to be dangerous to contact them.

--- With files from The Canadian Press