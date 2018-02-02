

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Transit Commission says signal problems at a west-end subway station appear to be due to vandalism.

The TTC says staff identified signal issues in the area of Royal York subway station at about 5:30 Friday morning.

It says fail-safe mechanisms were in place and working, allowing subway trains to operate safely through the area.

The TTC says it has been determined the issues were the result of a deliberate act of vandalism to TTC equipment and police were called in.

In order to accommodate the police investigation, the TTC says it shut down subway service between Kipling and Jane stations for about two hours.