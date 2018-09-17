Police probing shooting at legal marijuana grow-op in rural Niagara Falls, Ont.
A cannabis plant approaching maturity is photographed at a greenhouse in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 9:13PM EDT
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Police say they're investigating a shooting at a licensed medicinal cannabis grow operation in rural Niagara Falls, Ont.
Niagara regional police say officers and paramedics responded on Monday afternoon after a 45-year-old man called 911 to report that he had just been shot.
Investigators say the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and is in serious condition at a trauma centre outside of Niagara Region.
Detectives say they believe that it was a targeted incident.
Police have not released any suspect information.
