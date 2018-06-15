Police probe death of resident of Halifax long-term care home
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 9:41AM EDT
HALIFAX - Police say they are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Halifax woman who lived at a long-term care facility to see if it was the result of criminal negligence.
In a statement, Halifax police said they received a report on May 23 that a resident of Parkstone Enhanced Care died at the city's QEII Health Sciences Centre months earlier.
The woman had been taken to hospital by emergency health services on Jan. 28 to be treated for an unspecified medical condition.
Police say she died about eight weeks later on March 22.
Investigators are now looking at the case to determine if her death was caused by criminal negligence while she was a resident at the facility.
Police say the investigation is in the early stages and had limited details.
