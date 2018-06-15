

The Canadian Press





Halifax police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old woman for possible criminal negligence after her family raised concerns about her care at a long-term care facility.

Const. Carol McIsaac said officers received a report from family members on May 23 that the resident of Parkstone Enhanced Care died at the city's QEII Health Sciences Centre months earlier.

McIsaac said the relatives were concerned about the care she had received at the Clayton Park facility.

"They raised concerns in relation to the medical condition that she had been transported to the hospital for treatment of," McIsaac said Friday.

"This medical condition was not a pre-existing condition prior to it developing at the facility where she was staying."

Matt Proctor, the vice-president of marketing and communications for Shannex Inc., Parkstone's owner, issued a brief statement in response Friday.

"We take this matter seriously and will fully cooperate with the Halifax Police. Given that this investigation will take some time, we will respectfully limit any further comment," he said.

On its website, Parkstone says it has 194 residents, including seniors requiring nursing home care and four respite guests.

Police did not identify the woman, but interim Progressive Conservative Leader Karla MacFarlane issued a statement calling the death of Chrissy Dunnington a "tragic example of how the health crisis is failing Nova Scotians."

MacFarlane also urged the provincial Liberal government to co-operate with the investigation and require the Health Department to report unexpected deaths at nursing homes.

"It shouldn't be up to a grieving family, like the Dunningtons, to engage the police," the statement said. "Families expect their government to ensure their loved ones are treated well in nursing homes."

The NDP, meanwhile, called on the province to make nursing home inspections public.

On Thursday, the Department of Health and Wellness said it was "taking action to improve wound care in long-term care facilities and ensure consistent standards across the province."

All long-term care homes must immediately report "pressure wounds" and "serious pressure ulcers" to the province, and have wound-care protocols in place, it said.

Police say the woman had been taken to hospital by emergency health services on Jan. 28 to be treated for an unspecified medical condition. She died in hospital about eight weeks later on March 22.

"Right now we're gathering the evidence, speaking with witnesses and looking at medical records, to determine whether or not there was any negligence in her care that may be linked her to her death," McIsaac said.

She asked anyone with information about the case to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Dunnington's family have said she was healthy when she was admitted to the Parkstone in 2016, but that she was confined to a wheelchair due to spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Her sister, Dorothy Dunnington, told the Halifax Chronicle Herald that she was stunned to see a deep wound on Chrissy's lower back in January when she was taken to hospital after suffering from dehydration and difficulty breathing.

She told the Herald that her sister died from sepsis caused by a Stage 4 pressure ulcer, or bedsore.