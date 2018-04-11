Police plan to update investigation on alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur
Bruce McArthur is seen in this court sketch, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 4:05AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 11, 2018 6:59AM EDT
Toronto police have announced on Wednesday that they will provide the public with an update into the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur today.
The news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, McArthur is expected to appear in a Toronto courtroom today.
The 66-year-old landscaper has been charged with the first-degree murder of six men with connections to the city's LGBTQ community. The remains of seven people have been recovered.
So far, police have identified three men: Andrew Kinsman, 49, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.
With files from The Canadian Press
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Hijabs back in spotlight as veiled Muslim woman prepares to seek election in Quebec
- Montreal residents warned: 'Don't take selfies with coyotes'
- Police plan to update investigation on alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur
- New DNA analysis could crack 30-year-old murders of Victoria couple
- Two women charged after missing girl found 15 km from Toronto home