

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police have announced on Wednesday that they will provide the public with an update into the investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur today.

The news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, McArthur is expected to appear in a Toronto courtroom today.

The 66-year-old landscaper has been charged with the first-degree murder of six men with connections to the city's LGBTQ community. The remains of seven people have been recovered.

So far, police have identified three men: Andrew Kinsman, 49, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.

With files from The Canadian Press