

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The trial of a man charged with killing yoga instructor Kristin Johnston resumes today following graphic testimony about her death and a panicked 911 call.

A Halifax jury heard yesterday that the young woman's body was found on a blood-soaked bed next to a steak knife, a mitre saw and Nicholas Butcher's severed hand.

The Crown has alleged the law school graduate killed Johnston and tried to kill himself inside her Halifax-area home on the morning of March 26, 2016.

Responding officers told the jury they found Johnston's lifeless body in the master bedroom and a black-handled steak knife lying beside her.

Court heard Butcher had frantically told a 911 dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself.

A doctor who treated Butcher in the hospital testified Butcher had penetrating wounds to his neck and a severed arm.

Anaesthesiologist Genevieve McKinnon said Butcher was conscious as she was helping him with his airway, and he told her several times he had "messed up."

Butcher has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.