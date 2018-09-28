

A police officer suffering from PTSD has avoided jail despite pleading guilty to assaulting a teen who was handcuffed to a hospital bed.

Const. Corey McArthur struck the 17-year-old at Guelph General Hospital in September 2016.

The boy, who was on crystal meth, was threatening to harm himself.

McArthur, a 17-year police veteran, elbowed the boy after being kneed.

The incident was reported after the hospital reviewed security video.

McArthur went on leave a month after the incident, receiving Workplace Safety and Insurance Board benefits for two years.

He was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm but later pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

On Thursday, McArthur was given a conditional discharge, maximum probation of three years and 240 hours of community service.

The judge said post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) played a role in McArthur’s actions, causing him to overreact and use excessive force.

In 2013, Const. Jennifer Kovack was killed while responding to McArthur’s request for backup.

Icy conditions on the road caused a crash between Kovach's car and a Guelph city bus.

The judge believed McArthur’s feeling of guilt led to his PTSD.

His lawyer, Joseph Markson, says the sentence will allow his client to move forward.

“Constable McArthur can continue on with his life, put his past behind him and move on,” he said.

“He would love to return to policing.”

The court took into account McArthur’s decision to seek treatment during his two-year absence from the force.

Guelph Police told CTV News that after the sentencing, McArthur was served with a notice of suspension pending the outcome of a hearing.

Under the Police Services Act, it is a suspension with pay. The date of the hearing will be set after a Professional Standards Investigation.

A number of off-duty police officers attended in court, in a show of support for McArthur.

McArthur had also been charged with assault in two on-duty incidents in 2010 and 2013.

The charge from 2010 resulted in an absolute discharge while the 2013 charge was withdrawn.

McArthur’s lawyer said his client’s remorse was “made manifest in what he’s done to make a difference.”

He said the judge issued a very “well considered” and “fair” penalty.

“I’m very pleased that this opens the door for officer McArthur to build his future,” he said.

With files from CTV Kitchener’s Natalie Van Rooy