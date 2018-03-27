

A police officer has been rushed to hospital after shots were fired in a residential Calgary neighbourhood.

The officer was seen lying on the ground in Abbeydale, a neighbourhood in northeast Calgary, around noon on Tuesday. Police officers on the scene told CTV Calgary that shots were fired, but not by police.

The officer has been rushed to hospital. It’s unclear if the officer was shot, or the severity of the injuries.

Emergency Medical Services confirmed that one person was rushed to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. EMS did not confirm whether that victim was the injured officer.

Calgary Police called the event a “serious police incident” and said they will release details “as soon as possible.” In the meantime, police asked the public to avoid the 100 block of Abingdon Way NE.

Police officers armed with guns and body armour were seen in the area, where they instructed media and members of the public to go inside nearby homes.

