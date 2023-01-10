Police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured

NELSON, B.C. -

A City of Nelson police officer has been killed in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., the Nelson Police Board says.

In a post on the City of Nelson Facebook page on Monday, the board said another officer was also critically injured.

The board said the pair were on snowmobiles when they were struck by the avalanche.

No further details were immediately available.

The Nelson Facebook post said more information will be released in the coming days.

Kaslo is in southeastern B.C., about 70 kilometres north of Nelson.

According to the Avalanche Canada website, conditions were rated a three on its five-point scale, indicating a "considerable" avalanche risk.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.