

The Canadian Press





LONGUEUIL, Que. - A Montreal-area police officer has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of a five-year-old boy in 2014.

A judge handed down Patrick Ouellet's verdict this morning in Longueuil, south of Montreal.

Nicholas Thorne-Belance was a passenger in his father's car when it was struck by an unmarked police cruiser driven by Ouellet.

Ouellet's trial last month heard he was travelling at more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when he hit the vehicle carrying the young boy.

Ouellet, a provincial police officer, was on surveillance duty when the crash occurred.

SQ officer Patrick Ouellet found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of 5 yr-old Nicolas Thorne-Belance — Stéphane Giroux (@SGirouxCTV) July 19, 2018