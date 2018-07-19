Police officer found guilty in dangerous-driving death of five-year-old boy
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 4:12AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 19, 2018 10:23AM EDT
LONGUEUIL, Que. - A Montreal-area police officer has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of a five-year-old boy in 2014.
A judge handed down Patrick Ouellet's verdict this morning in Longueuil, south of Montreal.
Nicholas Thorne-Belance was a passenger in his father's car when it was struck by an unmarked police cruiser driven by Ouellet.
Ouellet's trial last month heard he was travelling at more than 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone when he hit the vehicle carrying the young boy.
Ouellet, a provincial police officer, was on surveillance duty when the crash occurred.
SQ officer Patrick Ouellet found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of 5 yr-old Nicolas Thorne-Belance— Stéphane Giroux (@SGirouxCTV) July 19, 2018
Patrick Ouellet’s lawyer Nadine Touma already announced she will appeal the verdict.— Stéphane Giroux (@SGirouxCTV) July 19, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Heaven gained some angels': Parents of 5 killed in Ont. crash
- Greenpeace members climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal
- Daycare difference? Quebec fertility rate outpacing Ontario’s
- Quebec woman arrested after allegedly abducting her 3 young children
- Moe, Ford join together to oppose federal carbon pricing at N.B. meeting