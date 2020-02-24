TORONTO --

A large number of Ontario Provincial Police vehicles and officers moved in on a Mohawk blockade adjacent to a railway in Tyendinaga, Ont., outside Belleville Monday morning, after supporters of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs remained in place despite a midnight deadline to clear the area in order to avoid a police investigation and potential charges.

A stream of police cruisers, vans, unmarked vehicles, loaded with officers, including some wearing what appeared to be tactical outfits were seen flooding the area. Some demonstrators were also seen taken into custody.

OPP have left their staging area and are moving toward the blockade at #Tyendinaga pic.twitter.com/VM7UFlrJDI — Heather Wright (@HeatherCTV) February 24, 2020

The Mohawks of Tyendinaga and other supporters set up a barricade Feb 6. next to the rail tracks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to stop construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in B.C. The blockade essentially shut down freight and passenger rail service going through a major rail corridor for the last two and a half weeks, resulting in the temporary layoff of nearly 1,500 rail workers at Via Rail and CN.

The demonstrations began across Canada in wake of the B.C. RCMP enforcing an injunction in unceded Wet’suwet’en territory to allow workers to start construction on the natural gas pipeline.

The pipeline has the support of elected band councils, but some Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they have not consented to the project.

Several hours before the police moved in, the Mohawks said in a statement that they were in communication with Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and police to find a peaceful resolution. The statement also said it was waiting for confirmation that the RCMP have left Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia before removing their blockade.

The OPP said in a statement issued Monday they had been meeting and communicating regularly with various Mohawk representatives to bring about a peaceful resolution.

“Unfortunately, all avenues to successfully negotiate a peaceful resolution have been exhausted and a valid court injunction remains in effect,” the statement said.

“Enforcement of the injunction may include arrest of those who choose not to comply, however, use of force remains a last resort.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and high-level cabinet ministers will meet as part of the Incident Response group later Monday morning.

At the secondary blockade just east of the one on Wyman Road police have set up on the bridge overlooking the tracks, as well as down at track level. Two protestors briefly crossed the tracks to speak w/ officers but no movement at this point #Tyendinaga pic.twitter.com/i6KOoPtLZD — Heather Wright (@HeatherCTV) February 24, 2020