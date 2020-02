TORONTO -- A large number of Ontario Provincial Police officers have moved in on a Mohawk blockade in Tyendinaga, Ont., outside Belleville Monday morning, after supporters of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs remained in place despite a midnight deadline to clear the area in order to avoid a police investigation and potential charges.

Video from the scene showed police officers taking at least one protester into custody.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.