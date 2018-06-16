

Police have made an arrest in the brazen shooting of two young sisters at a playground in the east end of Toronto earlier this week.

The Toronto Police Service announced on Saturday that Sheldon Eriya, 21, of Markham, has been arrested in connection with the case. He’s been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm, possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of a crime.

Officers said they are still looking for another two suspects.

On Thursday afternoon, two girls, aged five and nine, were shot while playing in a small playground in a Scarborough housing complex. Police say a car pulled up and a male emerged from the passenger seat and allegedly began shooting at an adult male target who was also in the park.

Police say the suspects then fled in a black Nissan Versa. Officers told CP24 they later found the vehicle at the Pickering Town Centre.

The girls, who are sisters, were transported Sick Kids Hospital in downtown Toronto where they required surgery for their injuries. They are expected to recover.

Police said 11 children were playing at the time of the alleged shooting. CTV News footage from the playground found as many as nine bullet holes investigators had circled in a nearby fence.

Mayor John Tory has called the incident “a totally unacceptable act of gun violence” while Premier-designate Doug Ford said he would “be monitoring the situation closely.”

Tory told CP24’s Arda Zakarian he heard from the mother of the sisters, who said they are doing ok.

Police say Eriya appeared in court on Saturday morning.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

