Police make arrest after 'erratic driver' hits cars near University of Ottawa
People leave Tabaret Hall at the University of Ottawa on Monday, March 3, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Patrick Doyle)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:37PM EDT
OTTAWA -- A man is in police custody after an "erratic driver" smashed into several cars near the University of Ottawa.
Ottawa police say several vehicles were damaged in the incident just east of the city's downtown, but there are no reported injuries.
Police received several calls about the driver and an investigation is ongoing.
The university tweeted that the "campus is safe" following the incident.
A video posted to Twitter shows a silver vehicle careening around a corner at high speed on the campus, tires squealing and smoking.
The car's hood and front bumper suffered extensive damage.
