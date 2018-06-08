

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Hamilton, Ont. are investigating after a nine-year-old boy claimed he was grabbed by a man near a school playground.

The Hamilton Police Service said in a news release the incident happened at Cathy Wever Elementary School in central Hamilton on Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m.

The nine-year-old boy claims to have been grabbed by a man near a fence in the school playground. He was not injured and immediately ran into the school to tell staff.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 40-50, with grey hair. He was dressed in black and was carrying a large black bag at the time.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online with Crime Stoppers Hamilton.