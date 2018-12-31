Police looking for suspect in sex assault and robbery in Mississauga, Ont.
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file image.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 31, 2018 3:47AM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police west of Toronto are seeking the public's help in tracking down a suspect in a sexual assault and robbery case.
Peel region police say a 34-year-old man was walking near Kariya Park in Mississauga, Ont., late Saturday afternoon when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava-style ski mask.
Investigators say the suspect produced a weapon and robbed the man of his personal belongings, then forced him into a secluded area where they allege he was sexually assaulted.
They say the suspect, who is described only as being male and about 5-7 in height, then fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact police.
