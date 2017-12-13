

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police have laid dozens of charges against a man accused of using Instagram and Snapchat to extort women for nude photographs and money.

Police allege that the 22-year-old from Stratford, Ont. communicated with more than 12 women from across the province and promised them money in exchange for naked pictures of themselves.

Once he received the photos, the suspect allegedly threatened to share the compromising images with the victims’ families and friends on Facebook if they did not pay him.

Public safety analyst Chris Lewis says these types of incidents are becoming more common, and that people should exercise caution with what they share on social media.

“In the meantime, it doesn’t matter how much the police investigate and lay charges, people are still victimized. And God only knows where those images are forever out there. So it’s a huge issue,” Lewis told CTV Kitchener.

Josh Alexander, 22, faces 35 charges. The allegations have not been tested in court.

The charges follow an 18-month police investigation, and police said they are still working on the case. Investigators believe there may be more women who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local detectives at 519-271-4147 ext. 187.

With files from CTV Kitchener