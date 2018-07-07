Police looking for missing toddler who vanished near river in western Alberta
Search and rescue crews comb through an area near the Wapiti River in northwestern Alberta. (William Vavrek)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 1:06PM EDT
GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. - Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who went missing near the Wapiti River in western Alberta on Friday evening.
RCMP say the toddler was with his family near the Canfor Bridge in the Municipal District of Greenview, Alta., when he disappeared.
They say officers are helping the Grande Prairie Technical Search and Rescue and STARS Air Ambulance search for the boy.
They say the search was suspended overnight but has resumed.
Investigators are asking the general public to stay away from the area so that emergency services can focus on the ongoing search.
