

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a 17-year-old Quebec girl who has been missing for two days.

Laval police said Kelly Martin Nolet was last seen leaving for work on Thursday, but she never showed up.

Nolet’s family said they’re concerned for her safety and believe she may be in bad company.

Police said the teenager could be in Laval, Montreal, or even outside of the province.

Nolet is described as Caucasian with dyed red hair and blue eyes. She is 5’2” tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police said she also has a tattoo of an AK-47 assault rifle on her right forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 450-662-4636 or 9-1-1 and mentioning the case file number LVL 190222-005.