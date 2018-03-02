

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Police say a vehicle belonging to an Ontario father who disappeared last fall has been found with human remains inside.

Eugene Kim, 38, from Markham, Ont., went missing in October 2017 after he was last seen by his family in the Bayview Avenue and Royal Orchard Boulevard area. He reportedly texted his wife the evening before he went missing to tell her that he would be home in an hour. Hours later, Kim’s wife texted him to ask when he would return home and he responded “soon.”

The York Regional Police said Kim’s vehicle was located by the Ontario Provincial Police late Thursday. They said the vehicle may have been found in the Huntsville area, but that information isn’t confirmed.

The human remains discovered inside of the vehicle have yet to be identified, York Regional Police said.

In October, police traced a signal from Kim’s cell phone to a tower in the North Bay, Ont. area. Witnesses spotted Kim purchasing a camping permit for Algonquin Provincial Park on the day he went missing, his brother said at the time.

Kim’s family pleaded to the public for help finding him and said it was highly uncharacteristic for him to disappear like that. His wife described him as an “amazing” husband and father to their six-year-old son and two-year-old daughter.

Kim was last seen driving a black Nissan Rogue with the license plate BJJD 108.

With files from CP24